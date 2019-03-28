Beşiktaş looks to bolster defense

French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin tenure at Beşiktaş may come to a premature end as the club reportedly mulls parting ways with the underperforming player.

According to media reports, the Black Eagles are also interested in his replacement and are currently scouting a Japanese international. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin joined the Süper Lig outfit from PSV Eindhoven but faced criticism for his lackluster performance, especially in the last Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.

French side Nantes is reportedly interested in Isimat-Mirin and Beşiktaş has put a 3-million-euro price tag on the defender, according to the Star newspaper. The Black Eagles are also looking to bolster their defense with Sei Muroya, a 23-year-old defender from FC Tokyo. If confirmed, he will be the second Japanese player for Beşiktaş, which signed Shinji Kagawa in the January transfer window.