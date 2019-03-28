Man Utd to face Spurs in Shanghai summer clash

Manchester United will play Premier League top-four rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season glamour friendly in Shanghai, the Old Trafford club said Wednesday.

At least six major English clubs will visit China this summer with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy on July 17 in Nanjing and July 20 in Shanghai.

United will face Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs on July 25 in Shanghai, by which time the future of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be resolved.