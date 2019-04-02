Barcelona closes in on title against Villarreal

Barcelona can take another step toward the Spanish league title today when they travel to Villarreal. Ernesto Valverde's side has a 10-point advantage at the top but the Barcelona coach said on Saturday, "You don't talk about things until they have been achieved."

Three years ago in week 29, Barcelona had an eight point advantage over Atletico Madrid and 12 more points than Real Madrid. "Four weeks later they were on the same number of points as Atletico and just one more point than Real Madrid. These are things that can happen to us as well."

Barcelona have two huge games after the Villarreal match, with second-placed Atletico Madrid at home in the league on Saturday and Manchester United in the Champions League quarterfinals four days later.