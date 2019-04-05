Turkey rises in FIFA rankings after two wins

After two back-to-back wins in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Turkey rose two spots in the FIFA World Football Rankings and secured 39th spot. Belgium holds the top spot in the rankings announced yesterday. Turkey garnered 1,457 ranking points after it beat Moldova and Albania in the qualifiers last month under new coach Şenol Güneş.

The top three positions were unchanged, with World Cup winners France in the second spot ahead of Brazil in third. England is also on the rise, snatching the fourth place from World Cup finalists Croatia. England moved up one place on the strength of convincing Euro 2020 qualifier wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro last month.

Germany, rebuilding following their humiliating first-round exit from the 2018 World Cup, is also moving up. It rose three places to 13th.