Başakşehir clings to Süper Lig top title

A winning streak dashes hopes of Medipol Başakşehir's rivals as the Süper Lig nears the end and the league leader steadily continues its path to secure the first spot.

A 2-0 victory against Atiker Konyaspor on Sunday frustrated its closest rival Galatasaray as the Istanbul outfit showed no sign of stumbling with a few weeks to the closure of the 2018-2019 season. Galatasaray, which holds past season's top title, will likely end up runner-up this time with Başakşehir maintaining the six-point gap in the last seven weeks, after three points in eight out of 10 games in the second half of the season.

The team has only two draws so far and tops the list of Süper Lig teams conceding the least goals. Medipol Başakşehir will host four of the remaining seven games and will not leave Istanbul in its away games except for a visit to Sivasspor.