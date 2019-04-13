Klopp: Racist fans must be banned for life

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Friday that any fans caught chanting abusive slogans should be banned for life. The German was speaking in the wake of a video on social media of six Chelsea fans abusing Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, calling him a "bomber." "It's disgusting," Klopp told reporters Friday. "It's another example of something that should not happen. We should not see it as a Chelsea or Liverpool thing. "If you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, from my point of view, for life." Chelsea says they banned three of the fans involved, preventing them from entering Slavia Prague's stadium on Thursday for the Europa League clash. The London club is still looking for the other three men involved.