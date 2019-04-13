Top court sides with Terim in pay dispute

A lawsuit that pitted former national team coach Fatih Terim with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) ended Friday after a Court of Appeals issued a final ruling, saying Terim is entitled to the TL 5.1 million in compensation he asked after he was sacked from the team. Terim, who currently coaches Süper Lig side Galatasaray, was fired from his duty as national team coach by the federation after a well-publicized brawl with a restaurant owner. He sued the federation, claiming his contract was unfairly terminated and had asked for compensation of TL 12.9 million. An Istanbul court ruled for payment of a lower compensation fee, while the federation had appealed to the ruling.