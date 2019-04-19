Süper Lig game week 29 kicks off Friday

Turkish Süper Lig game week 29 will kick off Friday as Kasımpaşa take on Bursaspor. At home, Galatasaray will face Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor on Saturday, while league leader Medipol Başakşehir will take on Çaykur Rizespor in Istanbul Sunday. Başakşehir is comfortable at the top with 61 points, five more than its closest rival Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe will play against Aytemiz Alanyaspor in an away match in Antalya Sunday. The struggling Yellow Canaries are going through the worst season in club history, with only seven wins in 28 outings. Fenerbahçe is currently placed 14th with 33 points, some 28 points adrift of the top spot.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş will face Demir Grup Sivasspor in an away match Monday. The Black Eagles are currently third with 53 points.