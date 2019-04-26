Pogba odd man out in PFA team of the year

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to be named in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Premier League team of the year Thursday.

The 26-year-old French World Cup-winning midfielder's inclusion is a surprise after an indifferent season, although he hit a purple patch after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford as an interim manager. City and Liverpool have been locked in an enthralling duel for the title, with Guardiola's City going top again on Wednesday after beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Pogba unable to inspire his side to a much-needed win.

City provides six of the 11 players, goalkeeper Ederson, center half Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. The remaining four places are filled by Liverpool players, full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, central defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.