Croatia's Stimac takes over as India coach

Former Croatian star Igor Stimac, a member of the team which finished third in the 1998 World Cup, was yesterday confirmed as the new coach of India on a two-year contract.

Stimac, 51, was a center back in the country's beloved generation, led by Zvonimir Boban, Davor Suker and Robert Prosinecki, which peaked with the World Cup in France.

After he turned to coaching in 2005, he led several clubs before being appointed Croatia boss in 2012. Stimac left after failing to secure automatic qualification for the 2014 World Cup, though Croatia later secured their berth in Brazil via a playoff. Previous India coach Stephen Constantine quit his position after the Asian Cup earlier this year.