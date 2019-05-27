Barca back Valverde despite Valencia defeat

While the Spanish media and Barcelona supporters have questioned coach Ernesto Valverde's future after the team's Copa del Rey final defeat by Valencia on Saturday, the players and the president have backed him to continue. In the beginning of May, Barcelona were hoping to secure a treble to follow their successes in 2009 and 2015, but after winning La Liga, they saw saw their Champions League and Copa del Rey dreams slip out of their hands. The humiliating semifinal capitulation against Liverpool on May 7 was followed up by a 2-1 defeat in Seville at the Benito Villamarin as Marcelino's Valencia secured a deserved victory. President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who along with star player Lionel Messi, backed Valverde to stay in the week, again defended the coach after Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno's goals denied the Catalans a record fifth consecutive cup win. "Valverde has a contract, he's the coach. This defeat is not the manager's fault," said Bartomeu. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique backed Valverde and said Los Che were worthy champions. "It's something we've said more than once, that we would like him to stay on, he's done a good job," said Pique.