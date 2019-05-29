Firmino fit for Champions League final, Keita ruled out

Robert Firmino is fit to play in Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur while Naby Keita has been ruled out, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said yesterday.

Firmino returned to training last week after missing Liverpool's final three Premier League matches with a muscle strain. "Bobby, he looked really good, everything is fine and he will be in training from tomorrow," Klopp said in a interview. "So far it looks really good and he will be fine, I'm pretty sure." Keita will sit out with a thigh injury that he picked up during the semifinal victory over Barcelona. He joined his teammates for warm weather training in Spain last week but still isn't 100%.

"No chance for Naby, though he's progressing well," Klopp said, adding that Keita could possibly play for Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations that begins June 21. Liverpool is in its second straight final after losing to Real Madrid last season. They are seeking their sixth European Cup/Champions League title while Tottenham are in their first final.