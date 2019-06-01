İbrahim Üzülmez takes helm in Kasımpaşa

Turkish Süper Lig outfit Kasımpaşa confirmed Friday İbrahim Üzülmez as its new coach, a day after he left newly-promoted Gençlerbirliği.

A signing ceremony was scheduled for Saturday for Üzülmez, who told reporters he had "other plans" for his career, as he announced his departure from Gençlerbirliği. Kasımpaşa finished the Süper Lig season in the 14th spot after a promising start in the top four in the first half of the season.

Veteran coach Mustafa Denizli left Kasımpaşa only two weeks before the end of the season after a series of defeats.