Liverpool beats Totenham, wins 6th Champions League title

Liverpool has defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to win its sixth European title.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the second minute and substitute Divock Origi sealed the victory with a low shot from inside the area in the 88th, securing Liverpool the title a year after it lost the final to Real Madrid.

The triumph at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid gave Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp his first Champions League title after losing two previous finals — with Liverpool last year and with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Tottenham lost in its first-ever final appearance, keeping Mauricio Pochettino without a title in his coaching career.

Liverpool did not let Tottenham find any dangerous chance in the first half with tight defense. In the second half, the Spurs tried many shots at Liverpool goal, but could not equalize the match.

In the 87th minute, Divock Origi -- who came in as substitute -- doubled Reds' lead and crushed Spurs' hopes, bringing his club 6th European trophy.

Origi scored with each of his 3 shots in this Champions League season.

A sub has scored in 5 of the last 6 finals: Marcelo, Carrasco, Asensio, Bale and now Origi.

There were no cards shown by the referee in the final.

Tottenham and Liverpool met for the third time in a UEFA competition. Liverpool beat Tottenham 1-0 at home and were defeated 2-1 in an away match in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup semifinals advancing to the final with an away goal.

Liverpool is a six-time winner of the UEFA Champions League Cup, while Tottenham aimed to win the title for the first time.

It was the second UEFA Champions League Final between two English clubs. Manchester United played against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League Final in 2008.

With Liverpool and Tottenham meeting in the Champions League final in Madrid and Chelsea and Arsenal having played against each other in the Europa League final on Wednesday, this season marked the first time in history that both the Champions League and Europa League finals were contested exclusively by English teams.

Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League cup after beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a moment's silence was observed at the final in Madrid in memory of José Antonio Reyes who died in a traffic accident on Saturday.

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes on Saturday passed away in a car accident in southwestern Utrera district of Seville city in Spain.