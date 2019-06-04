Hoeness plays down Sane rumors

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has played down his club's chances of signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, saying that the cost of bringing the 23-year-old to Munich would be "crazy."

Sane is yet to extend his contract at City amid rumors of an impending move to recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern. Yet Hoeness told Kicker magazine on Monday that he thought it was "unlikely" that Bayern would secure Sane's signature. "I would be a bit skeptical. It is unlikely that it will work out. We are talking about crazy sums of money," he said. Last week, the Guardian reported that City had turned down an offer of more than 80 million euros ($89.63 million) from Bayern.

Some 80 million euros was what Bayern paid for French defender Lucas Hernandez earlier this year, a club record which Hoeness has said will not be broken in the near future. Sane's current deal runs until 2021, and City coach Pep Guardiola has said that the club wants to extend the contract of the Germany international. In recent weeks, several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane. Bayern legend Lothar Matthaeus claimed he was sure the transfer would go through and German national team coach Joachim Loew said that the move would be "good for him, and good for us."