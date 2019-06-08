Turkey beats France 2-0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers to lead Group H

Turkey defeated reigning world champion France 2-0 Saturday in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers to maintain its outright lead in Group H, achieving its third back-to-back group victory.

World champions France suffered their first setback in the qualifiers with the Turkish win.

France watched Kaan Ayhan open the scoring for Turkey after 30 minutes and Cengiz Ünder doubled the lead in the 40th minute for Şenol Güneş, who took over as Turkish head coach in February.

The Turkish antional squad managed its first victory over France after losses in four previous matches to top Group H with a perfect nine points from three games, scoring 8 unanswered goals in total, while France trails behind with six points.

Iceland also moved to six points from three games in Group H with a 1-0 victory at home to Albania (three points) thanks to Johann Berg Gudmundsson's goal in the 22nd minute.

Turkey, in the first match, defeated Albania 2-0, then beat Moldova 4-0.