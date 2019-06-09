Portugal edges Netherlands to clinch Nations League title

Portugal beats Netherlands 1-0 in the final to win the first edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Valencia winger Gonçalo Guedes scored the final's only goal in 60th minute, assisted by Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva.

The Netherlands were looking to add to their own single honor, the 1988 European championship, but struggled to create chances. A header from Memphis Depay sent straight at Rui Patricio at the end of the game was their best opportunity to level. The revamped Dutch team was seeking some redemption after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

The Dutch defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt largely kept Cristiano Ronaldo quiet but Portugal captain will nonetheless lift the trophy 15 years after he played in Portugal's home Euro 2004 final defeat to Greece.

Portugal is the reigning European champion after winning Euro 2016 in France.