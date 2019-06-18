Liverpool v. Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup tickets go on sale today

Tickets for 2019 UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park will go on sale on Tuesday.

"Applications for tickets for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup begin at 14:00 CEST on Tuesday, via uefa.com/tickets, with European champions Liverpool taking on UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea on 14 August at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul," UEFA announced on Monday.

In an all-English rivalry, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final to be entitled to play in UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea won UEFA Europa League after beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final again in an all-English rivalry.

Four English teams contested in finals of the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues for the first time in history.

The match will be the first in this competition played in Turkey, though Istanbul has previously hosted the UEFA Champions League final (2005, Ataturk Olympic Stadium) and UEFA Cup final (2009, Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium).

The winners of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League meet in UEFA Super Cup.

"For the 2019 final, which kicks off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time), ticket prices range from €50 [$56.2] for category 3 to €150 [$169] for category 1. Category 1 tickets are centrally positioned, category 2 tickets are mainly in the corners and category 3 tickets are located behind the goals," UEFA said.

"Applicants will be notified about the status of their application by mid-July. Successful applicants will be given approximately ten days to make payment for their tickets via credit or debit card. If the number of ticket applicants exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will be conducted," UEFA added.