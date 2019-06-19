UK police arrest man over Emiliano Sala's plane crash death

An man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the plane crash death of Argentine football player Emiliano Sala, U.K. police said Wednesday.

The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on Jan. 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.

"We have today ... arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act," said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police in a statement.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation."

The statement said police would provide no further details on the man's identity at this stage.