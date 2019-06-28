AC Milan banned from Europa League next season over financial fair play violations

AC Milan is banned from European football next season over breaches of financial fair play rules, CAS announced Friday.

European football's governing body UEFA had accused the club of violating financial fair play (FFP) regulations over the past three seasons and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in their favor.

"AC Milan is excluded from participating in UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations" for the past three seasons, the court ruled.