   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Liverpool signs teen defender Van den Berg

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
LONDON
Published 28.06.2019 00:06

Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg from Dutch club PEC Zwolle, the Premier League runners-up said Thursday.

Van den Berg will officially make the move in July on a "long-term" contract, the European champions said without disclosing a transfer fee. "It's just an amazing feeling," the Netherlands Under-19 international told Liverpool's website.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here," he said. Van den Berg made 15 Eredivisie appearances for Zwolle last season.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations as...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS