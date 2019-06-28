Liverpool signs teen defender Van den Berg

Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg from Dutch club PEC Zwolle, the Premier League runners-up said Thursday.

Van den Berg will officially make the move in July on a "long-term" contract, the European champions said without disclosing a transfer fee. "It's just an amazing feeling," the Netherlands Under-19 international told Liverpool's website.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here," he said. Van den Berg made 15 Eredivisie appearances for Zwolle last season.