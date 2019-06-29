Dutch forward Babel joins Galatasaray on three-season deal

Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray signed Dutch forward Ryan Babel on Friday.

The Istanbul-based football club announced the move on Twitter, where it posted a video featuring Babel, 32, wearing the team's home jersey.





Galatasaray said Babel and the club agreed to a three-season deal.

"I am very honored and very grateful to join a big club like Galatasaray," Babel said in the video.

Babel previously played for Dutch powerhouse Ajax, England's Liverpool and Fulham and German club Hoffenheim.

In addition, he played for two Turkish clubs -- Kasımpaşa and Beşiktaş.

Babel left Beşiktaş in January of this year to join Fulham.

During a half season in England, he scored five goals and produced four assists in 16 Premier League appearances.