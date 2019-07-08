Excited Fenerbahçe fans flood Twitter awaiting Özil transfer

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe's fans flooded Twitter on Monday over the rumored transfer of Mesut Özil to their club.

Hopeful supporters propelled #FenerSeniBekliyorMesut hashtag, which translates to English as "Fener is waiting for you Mesut," to the top of Twitter's worldwide trends.

Many posted sloppy edited images of Özil wearing a Fenerbahçe kit, while others voiced their prayers about the potential transfer of the Arsenal star.

Reports from Turkey claim the Süper Lig club is working around the clock to secure the acquisition of the former Germany international.

Özil's current club, Arsenal, is looking to offload the midfielder because of his high wage. The potential sale would let the London club be more competitive in the transfer market this season.

Following a disastrous 2018/19 season, Fenerbahçe is looking to rebuild this summer and challenge for the league title in the upcoming season.