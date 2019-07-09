Shanghai Shenhua lures El Shaarawy

Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Shenhua have signed Stephan El Shaarawy from AS Roma, making the Italy international forward their most expensive acquisition to date as they bid to avoid relegation. The 26-year-old joined Shenhua for a transfer fee of 16 million euros, the Italian Serie A club said Monday.

Shenhua are 14th in the 16-team CSL standings just over halfway through the season, only one point above the relegation zone. Former Valencia and Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores resigned last week after just over six months in charge after a disappointing run, citing "personal reasons".

The Spaniard was replaced by Choi Kang-hee and Monday, his compatriot Kim Shin-wook, an experienced international striker, also made the move to Shenhua from Jeonbuk Motors. Shenhua have scored only 18 goals in 16 matches this season and will be looking to their newly acquired strike force to improve their effectiveness up front.