Demba Ba 'feels free' as a Muslim in Turkey

Medipol Başakşehir's Senegalese forward Demba Ba said he is very happy to play football in Turkey, a country where people have the freedom to fulfill their religious obligations.

Demba Ba, who is in Austria currently for the Medipol Basakşehir's pre-season camp, was speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA). He said his friends had questioned his decision of moving from London-based Chelsea to Istanbul's Besiktaş in the past.

"I am a Muslim and work in a Muslim country. I am very happy to fulfill my religious obligations. Turkey provides religious freedom to people. I can go to the mosque to pray whenever I want. Women in Turkey are free to wear their headscarves. If they don't prefer it, they don't have to wear their headscarves. This is something we don't see everywhere in the world," he said.

The 34-year-old footballer witnessed that Muslims face some problems in the countries where he played football before. "I've never had trouble. Because everyone knew me very well and no one could judge me because of my religious beliefs. Some managers told Muslims footballers that they should not fast during the month of Ramadan. People also abuse Muslim women who wear a headscarf in public. Those things never happen in Turkey."