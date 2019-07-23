Başakşehir to play Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen winner

Medipol Başakşehir will take on the winners of Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. In the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland yesterday, Istanbul's Başakşehir, who were runners-up in Turkey's Süper Lig last season, were paired with the winners of the matchup between Greece's Olympiacos and Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen. The third qualifying round first legs will be played on Aug. 6-7 and the second leg matches will take place on Aug. 13.Draw for Champions League's third qualifying roundLeague Path First Leg - Aug. 6-7Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Olympiacos (Greece)

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

PSV (Netherlands) or Basel (Switzerland) vs. LASK (Austria)

Second Leg - Aug. 13Olympiacos or Viktoria Plzen vs. Istanbul Başakşehir

Porto vs. Krasnodar

Dynamo Kiev vs. Club Brugge

LASK vs. Basel or PSV Eindhoven

Champions PathFirst Leg - Aug. 6-7

CFR Cluj (Romania) or Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) vs. Celtic (Scotland) or Nomme Kalju (Estonia)

Sutjeska (Montenegro) or APOEL (Cyprus) vs. Dundalk (Ireland) or Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Saburtalo (Georgia) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Valletta (Malta)

Red Star (Serbia) or HJK Helsinki (Finland) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark) or The New Saints (Wales)

Maribor (Slovenia) or AIK (Sweden) vs. BATE Borisov (Belarus) or Rosenborg (Norway)

Celtic or Nomme Kalju vs. CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Dundalk or Qarabag vs. Sutjeska or APOEL

Ajax vs. PAOK Thessaloniki

Ferencvaros or Valletta vs. Dinamo Zagreb or Saburtalo

Copenhagen or The New Saints vs. Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki

BATE Borisov or Rosenborg vs. Maribor or AIK

Trabzonspor to face Sparta Praha in UEFA Europa LeagueMeanwhile, Turkey's Trabzonspor will face the Czech Republic's Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round. The Europa League's third qualifying round draw was also made yesterday in Nyon.Turkey's Malatyaspor can also compete in the third qualifying round if they manage to eliminate Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in the second qualifying round. The winner of the Malatyaspor vs. Olimpija Ljubljana tie will face the winner of Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads and Serbia's Partizan in the third qualifying round.