Fenerbahçe youngster Elmas moves to Italy's Napoli

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe's North Macedonian youngster Eljif Elmas moved to Italian club Napoli Tuesday. Fenerbahçe made the announcement on Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that 19-year-old midfielder Elmas had been sold to Napoli for 16 million euros ($17.9 million).

The Istanbul club stated that Napoli would pay a maximum bonus of 1.5 million euros to Fenerbahçe upon the club's success and the player's performance in his new club. In addition, Fenerbahçe could see another bonus of up to 1.5 million euros if Elmas signs to another club in the future.

Fenerbahçe didn't forget to say goodbye to Elmas on their website, wishing him good luck in Napoli and on his future endeavors. The announcement mentioned that he will be traveling to Italy to sign his contract with the Naples club.

Elmas joined Fenerbahçe in July 2017 for 180,000 euros from the North Macedonian club Rabotnicki. During his two-year spell on the Istanbul team, he scored four goals in 47 appearances for Fenerbahçe and has been one of the fans' favorites with his unique and creative offensive style, even in what was arguably Fenerbahçe's worst season of the decade.