Galatasaray to borrow Mor from Celta Vigo

Turkish giants Galatasaray has announced that it is in official talks with Spanish side Celta Vigo to borrow its Turkish international player Emre Mor on loan.

In a Twitter post the club confirmed that talks with Celta Vigo were underway. The club also confirmed Mor's loan deal talks on the public disclosure platform.

If the deal goes through, the 22-year-old young left-winger will play for Galatasaray on loan for the 2019/2020 season. No further details on the agreement have been announced yet.

Mor was Celta Vigo's record signing when he joined from Germany's Borussia Dortmund for 13 million euros ($14.49 million) in 2017, he played 12 matches last season for the Spanish outfit.