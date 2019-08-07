Medipol Başakşehir to take on Olympiacos

Süper Lig runner-up Medipol Başakşehir hosts Greece's Olympiacos today in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Turkish side looks to turn around its fortunes in Europe campaigns where it has secured only three wins in 18 matches and conceded 26 goals.

The match will also be the first official test for new coach Okan Buruk, who replaced Abdullah Avcı at the end of last season.

Başakşehir has secured one win and suffered two defeats and drew twice in five friendlies during the summer training period under Buruk.

Başakşehir, which reached the Süper Lig under Avcı, also had its first victory in European tournaments last year with Avcı when it defeated Club Brugge 2-0 in the third qualifying round in UEFA Champions League.

Edin Visca will be the one to watch against Olympiacos. The Bosnian midfielder is Başakşehir's most prolific scorer in European campaigns with seven goals. This is the first match between Başakşehir and Olympiacos, which is currently on a 15-match winning streak.