Turkey looks to host UEFA EURO 2028

Turkey is looking to host the UEFA European football championship in 2028, after a failed bid to host the UEFA EURO 2024, the country's football federation head said Thursday.

"We competed to be the host country for EURO 2024 but our rival Germany bagged the ticket to host the tournament. Our goal is to host EURO 2028 and we will organize it properly," Nihat Özdemir, chairman of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), told the media.

Turkey and Germany were the candidate countries to host EURO 2024 but on Sept. 27, 2018 the UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as the host nation.

UEFA EURO 2028, the quadrennial men's football tournament among European nations, is scheduled to be the 18th edition of the European Championship.

"We are ready for the next event and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup will be a very good reference for us," said Özdemir.