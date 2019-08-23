Vialli group close to buying Sampdoria

Former Azzurri international Gianluca Vialli is leading a group of investors who are close to buying Serie A club Sampdoria, according to reports in Italy Thursday.

Club owner Massimo Ferrero's group have signed a letter of intent with Vialli's consortium to conduct exclusive negotiations until September for the transfer of ownership, Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

The CalcioInvest consortium of Vialli and businessman American Jamie Dinan and Russian-born Alex Knaster, are close to agreeing a deal valuing the club at 100 million euros ($110 million).

If the transaction went through Vialli would take over as club president with full operational powers in club management.