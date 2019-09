The Turkish national team travels to Moldova today for its sixth match in Group H of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Motivated by a 1-0 win against Andorra over the weekend, the team will seek extra points for an upper hand against group favorites France and Iceland.

The team, however, lacks the star power of Roma's Cengiz Ünder, who suffered from an injury before the Andorra match. Oğuzhan Özyakup and Okay Yokuşlu will also miss today's game due to injuries.