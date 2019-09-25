Fenerbahçe chairman fined, banned over Galatasaray remarks

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) disciplinary board yesterday handed Fenerbahçe Chairman Ali Koç a 30-day ban from matches and a fine of TL 20,000 for making "unsportsmanlike" remarks toward archrival Galatasaray.

Koç criticized last week Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim after the latter implied Fenerbahçe "won matches" thanks to referees.

He attacked Terim as a "hot-tempered coach" and said, "How you can have someone with such a bad record both in his playing and coaching career in your team? I wonder how he managed to be fined so many times. We should talk about that."