Pogba set for Man United return

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated midfielder Paul Pogba will return to the squad for today's League Cup match against Rochdale.

Pogba has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Aug. 31 due to an ankle injury, but is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the Premier League visit of Arsenal on Monday. "He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer told the club's website. "But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Anthony Martial (thigh) will both miss the midweek clash as they continue to recover from injuries picked up before the international break.