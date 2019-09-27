Derby's Keogh out for the season after car crash

Derby County captain Richard Keogh has been ruled out until the end of the season with a serious knee injury sustained in a crash that led to two of his team mates being arrested for drink-driving.

The English Championship (second-tier) club said in a statement yesterday that Keogh had been involved in an "alcohol-related incident", after drinking into the night following a team-building dinner. Derbyshire Police said on Wednesday that they had arrested Keogh's team mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence and charged the duo with drink driving after a collision shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Keogh was a passenger in the vehicle.

"As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening," Derby said in a statement.