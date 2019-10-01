Galatasaray to host PSG in Champions League

Turkish giants Galatasaray will host Paris Saint-Germain of France today in a week two game in Europe's most prestigious football tournament, the UEFA Champions League.

The Group A match at Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. local time. Galatasaray are looking to notch their first victory in the tournament this season after going winless in their last six Champions League matches. In their latest victory, the Lions beat Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 last season in September 2018. Galatasaray has managed to win only two matches in their last 27 European appearances.

In another Group A match, Spanish giants Real Madrid will host Belgium's Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu. In their first games of the tournament, Paris Saint-Germain hammered Real Madrid 3-0 at home as Galatasaray drew goalless with Club Brugge in an away game. The French club was defeated in all of their three previous matches in Istanbul. They will play without Brazilian star Neymar due to his European suspension and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani will not be a part of PSG's squad in Istanbul due to injury. Colombian forward Radamel Falcao is the top scorer for Galatasaray's squad in the Champions League with 14 goals in 28 matches. Galatasaray have been criticized over their poor performance in the Süper Lig so far. The team drew goalless with arch rivals Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby last Saturday, leaving them with only nine points in six league matches.