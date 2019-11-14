Younes to exit, Yunus to replace him in Galatasaray

Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray prepares to part ways with French midfielder Younes Belhanda in the midseason break, Fotomaç newspaper has reported. The Lions will replace him with Wolfsburg's Yunus Mallı, the newspaper said in a report, adding that they are ready to offer a loan deal with extra options to Germany's Wolfsburg for the 27-year-old midfielder.



Mallı played only for 24 minutes in just one match for the German outfit this season. He appeared in 349 matches in his career and scored 68 goals and 45 assists but disappointed with his performance at Wolfsburg. He was confined to the bench this season after 23 matches and only one goal last season. He still has a one-year deal with the German club he joined in 2017 from Mainz for 12.5 million euros ($13.74 million).



Belhanda was declared persona non grata by the team's supporters after a Galatasaray-Real Madrid match where he was booed by supporters for his poor performance. He exchanged insults with fans as he was benched. Turkish media outlets reported that Saudi Arabia's al-Nasr is interested in the French-born Moroccan player.