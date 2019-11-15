Spanish broadcaster TVE won't bid for Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Spain's national broadcaster TVE will not bid for rights for the Spanish Super Cup (Supercopa) because of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, as the broadcaster condemns how Saudi Arabia handles humanitarian issues, especially those involving women in sports, sports chief Jesús Álvarez said on Thursday.



The federation on Monday announced a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia for the newly expanded tournament that will be played in January with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Valencia.



Spain's acting junior minister for sport, Maria Jose Rienda, said the government would not support holding the competition "in countries where women's rights are not respected."



Federation president Luis Rubiales said he could guarantee no restrictions would be placed on women attending the Spanish Super Cup.