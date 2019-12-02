Messi, Rapinoe score Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time, while Megan Rapinoe won her own Ballon d’Or for the best female player of the year after leading the United States to World Cup glory in July.



Messi beat Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to take the honors.



Now aged 32, it is Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.



Messi succeeds Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder who won the prize last year.



Rapinoe, the 34-year-old standout midfielder at the June-July World Cup tournament, succeeded Norway's Ada Hegerberg who did not take part in the World Cup.



Rapinoe was not present at the ceremony to collect soccer's most prestigious individual accolade in the Theatre du Chatelet, where the show "An American In Paris" is on.



"I'm so sad I can't make it tonight. It's absolutely incredible congrats to the other nominees. I can't believe I'm the one winning in this field, it's been an incredible year," Rapinoe said in a recorded message.



"I want to thank my teammates and the U.S. federation," she said.



Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, a key player in Ajax Amsterdam's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals and now at Juventus, won the Kopa trophy for the best Under-21 male player in the world following a vote of international journalists.



Alisson Becker, one of four Liverpool players in the top seven for the men's Ballon d'Or, was awarded the new Yashin trophy for the best male goalkeeper of the year.



There was, however, no trophy for the best female Under-21 player or goalkeeper.