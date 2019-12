Istanbul Başakşehir will face Portugese side Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League round of 32.

The match, drawn Monday at UEFA headquarters, pits the Turkish side against the team that made record 33 appearances in the Europa League.

As a seeded team Başakşehir will play the first leg away from home on Feb. 20, while the return leg will be played one week later.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...