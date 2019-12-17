Süper Lig: Trabzonspor, Başakşehir drop points

Turkish football league title contenders Trabzonspor and Başakşehir dropped points Monday. Trabzonspor was defeated 2-1 at home by Yukatel Denizlispor in a Week 15 match. Trabzonspor's goal came in the 21st minute of the first half with an own goal by Oğuz Yılmaz. Denizlispor responded with two goals in the second half by Hugo Rodallega in the 59th and 82nd minutes. Trabzonspor is currently in third place with 26 points, seven points away from the top spot.

At home in Istanbul, another title-eyeing team, Başakşehir, also dropped points as it drew against İH Konyaspor 1-1. Başakşehir found the net in the 26th minute with a goal by Carlos Ponck while Deni Milosevic scored for Konyaspor in the 63rd minute. Runner-up Başakşehir has 27 points and is six points away from league leader Sivasspor. Demir Grup Sivasspor defeated Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe 3-1 Sunday, remaining comfortable at the top of the table with 33 points. Sivasspor is now on a seven-game winning streak.

Apart from Sivasspor, all other title contenders dropped points in Week 15. On Sunday, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0. With this result, the team jumped to seventh place with 23 points, while Beşiktaş moved down to third place with 27 points, ending its six-game winning streak. On Saturday, reigning Turkish league champion Galatasaray drew with 10-man MKE Ankaragücü 2-2. The draw kept Galatasaray in sixth place with 24 points.

Here are the results of Week 15 in Süper Lig:

Friday:

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Antalyaspor: 0-0

Saturday:

Çaykur Rizespor - Kasımpaşa: 0-3

Gençlerbirliği - Göztepe: 3-1

Galatasaray - MKE Ankaragücü: 2-2

Sunday:

Gaziantep FK - İM Kayserispor: 3-0

DG Sivasspor - Fenerbahçe: 3-1

Monday:

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-2

Başakşehir - İH Konyaspor: 1-1