Süper Lig's first half to end this weekend

Turkish Süper Lig's first half of the 2019/20 season will end with weekend matches, with Beşiktaş hosting Gençlerbirliği for the opening match in Istanbul on Friday.



Sivasspor will finish the first half at the top in Super Lig as they go into matchday 17 with 34 points, 4 points ahead of the runners-up Medipol Başakşehir.



With 34 points, Demir Grup Sivasspor have guaranteed to finish 2019 at the top of Süper Lig.



At home, Sivasspor will face Göztepe on Sunday while the runners-up Başakşehir will take on Kasımpaşa in Istanbul on Saturday.



Başakşehir are currently in the second spot with 30 points, followed by Trabzonspor with 29 points.



Trabzonspor will face Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor on Saturday while Çaykur Rizespor will take on Fenerbahçe on Sunday.



Fenerbahçe managed to secure 28 points that placed them in the fourth place after they beat Besiktaş 3-1 in an Istanbul derby match last Sunday.



Defending champions Galatasaray fell away in the title race as they moved down to the seventh spot with 24 points. Galatasaray will host Antalyaspor at home in Istanbul on Saturday.