UEFA bans Man City from Champions League for 2 seasons

UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

The English Premier League champion has also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million).

Manchester City said the club will appeal the ban.

City said in a statement it was "disappointed but not surprised" by the outcome of a "prejudicial process" and would now seek an "impartial judgment" by commencing the Court of Arbitration for Sport proceedings at "the earliest opportunity."