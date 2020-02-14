   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

UEFA bans Man City from Champions League for 2 seasons

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 14.02.2020 21:48
Updated 14.02.2020 21:59
emAFP Photo/em
AFP Photo

UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

The English Premier League champion has also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million).

Manchester City said the club will appeal the ban.

City said in a statement it was "disappointed but not surprised" by the outcome of a "prejudicial process" and would now seek an "impartial judgment" by commencing the Court of Arbitration for Sport proceedings at "the earliest opportunity."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football UEFA has received approximately 28.3 million requests for 2.5 million...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS