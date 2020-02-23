Galatasaray breaks 20-year spell, defeats Fenerbahçe at Kadıköy as tensions flare

Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray broke the Kadıköy jinx late Sunday, defeating archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in an away match.

The win meant the Lions successfully hunted down the Yellow Canaries in their cage for the first time since 1999.

The first goal of the match came from the host, as Max Kruse converted from the spot in the 21st minute.

Galatasaray's defensive midfielder Ryan Donk scored the equalizer in the 40th minute.

Starting off the second half on the right foot, Galatasaray kept up with the rhythm and eventually got ahead when Radamel Falcao scored a penalty.

However, tensions flared as Fenerbahçe coach Ersun Yanal and his Galatasaray counterpart Fatih Terim were both booked. Yanal was sent off while Terim saw a yellow.

The players, naturally, were not spared. Fenerbahçe's Deniz Türüç and Galatasaray's Younes Belhanda were both sent off.

Since 1999, Fenerbahçe has dominated on its home turf, winning 15 derbies against Galatasaray. Eight games between the Istanbul clubs ended in a draw.

Visitor Galatasaray was unable to score a win in 23 matches at Ülker Stadium, including 20 Turkish Super Lig games, since December 1999.

Fenerbahçe was also relentless when it faced Galatasaray at home, scoring 44 goals in 23 matches and conceding only 15.

Galatasaray earned its sixth consecutive win in the league and boosted morale before the derby while rivals Fenerbahçe dropped eight points in the last three league games.