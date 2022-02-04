A look inside the 'closed loop' Olympic zone

From the moment participants at the Beijing Olympics step off the plane, they enter the “bubble” – a system of strict containment measures that aims to keep the coronavirus at bay for the duration of the Games.
Chinese paramilitary police walk in formation on the Olympic Green near the edge of the closed-loop area at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2022.
It all starts at the airport, where workers in full-body white suits lead athletes, their coaches and others through entry procedures, including the first of daily COVID-19 tests.
An immigration officer checks documents at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2022.
Everywhere workers spray disinfectant, while bubble residents track their temperature, stay alert for any symptoms and repeatedly test for the virus.
Two security personnel in protective gear set up metal detectors at the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Jan. 24, 2022.
The goal? To keep those attending the Games completely separate from the wider Chinese population, all while keeping infections to a minimum inside the bubble.
Security guards wearing a mask and a shield as protection against coronavirus stand in front of a hotel inside the closed loop at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2022.
Those inside peer out at a city they cannot visit. Those outside peer into an event they will experience only on television.
Olympic workers in protective gear walk through the Beijing Capital International Airport as they work to assist passengers ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Jan. 31, 2022.
