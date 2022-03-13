Daily Sabah logo

A look into devastated town of Volnovakha, Ukraine

by REUTERS Mar 13, 2022 12:59 pm +03 +03:00

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia walk near a church damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local residents walk to be evacuated from a damaged residential area during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia gather around a fire outside a residential building that was damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia are seen next to a tank with the letter "Z" painted on it outside a residential building damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armored vehicle with the letter "Z" painted on it in a residential area of the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident stands by a fire outside a residential building that was damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman evacuated from Volnovakha reacts upon arrival in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A tank with the letter "Z" painted on it is seen in front of a residential building that was damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia walk near a residential building heavily damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks past a tank with the letter "Z" painted on it in a residential area of the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local residents and service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia walk past a residential building damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident cooks food outside a residential building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armored vehicle with the letter "Z" painted on it in a residential area of the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia stands inside a residential building in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia stands near a residential building heavily damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks in front of a residential building damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident walks past tanks in a residential area of the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local residents walk to be evacuated from a damaged residential area during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A service member of pro-Russian troops smokes inside an armoured vehicle during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman reacts in front of a residential building damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

