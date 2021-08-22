Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Afghanistan, natural disasters and a flamingo: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Aug 22, 2021 11:55 am +03 +03:00

Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul on Aug. 19, 2021, at an undisclosed location. Photo released Aug. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Citizens clear mud and debris after flash floods destroyed parts of the town of Bozkurt in the district of Kastamonu, Turkey, Aug. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, California, U.S., Aug. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An ambulance drives past fallen tree branches after Hurricane Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, in Merida, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter, Esther Daniel, was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Flamingos are seen in an enclosure at the Kowloon Park Bird Lake in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A person looking through a telescope in Nemrut Lake in Turkey's Bitlis, Aug. 17, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A Cal Fire firefighter from the Lassen-Modoc Unit watches as an air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on the Dixie Fire as trees burn on a hillside, near Janesville, California, U.S., Aug. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Neotropic cormorants roost on a high voltage cable at sunset near the Paraguay River, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Fargradalsfjall volcano spews molten lava near Grindavik, Iceland, Aug. 19, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People float on boards as a Canadair aircraft flies by after being filled up with water to help with efforts in extinguishing a major fire that broke out in the Var region, at the Gulf of Saint Tropez, France, Aug. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guides an Afghan evacuee during an evacuation at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Iraqi Shiite Muslims perform the torch procession during a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, Aug. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The German Christian Democrats (CDU) party's logo at the Konrad Adenauer House, the headquarters of the CDU, is seen behind windows splattered with fake blood during a protest action by environmental activists in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 17, 2021. Several environmental activists are demonstrating for more climate protection this week with numerous events and protests in the city.

(AP Photo)

The sun sets in Istanbul with the Maiden Tower in focus, Turkey, Aug. 16, 2021.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.