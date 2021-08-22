Afghanistan, natural disasters and a flamingo: Weekly top photos

The German Christian Democrats (CDU) party's logo at the Konrad Adenauer House, the headquarters of the CDU, is seen behind windows splattered with fake blood during a protest action by environmental activists in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 17, 2021. Several environmental activists are demonstrating for more climate protection this week with numerous events and protests in the city.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.