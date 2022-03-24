Aftermath of deadly plane crash in China

People burn candles and incense sticks during a Buddhist ceremony in honor of the victims in a field close to the entrance of Simen village, near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022.
People who are believed to be relatives of victims are seen through a glass window of a car near the entrance of Lu village near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2022.
Customers dine as they watch a screen showing news footage of paramilitary police officers working at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Wuzhou of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, at a restaurant in Beijing, China, March 22, 2022.
People take part in a Buddhist ceremony in honor of the victims in a field close to the entrance of Simen village, near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022.
A woman surnamed Liang, 60, takes part in a Buddhist ceremony in honor of the victims in a field close to the entrance of Simen village, near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022.
