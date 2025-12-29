Ancient Chogha Zanbil ziggurat reflects Iran’s Elamite legacy
by Daily Sabah with AADec 29, 20253:09 pm +03 +03:00
A view of the ancient Elamite complex, Chogha Zanbil Ziggurat, which is regarded as one of the most important monuments reflecting the architectural development of the Elamite period, Khuzestan, Iran, Dec. 25, 2025.
AA
The five-tiered ziggurat, dating to the Middle Elamite civilization, was built in the 13th century B.C. by Elamite King Untash-Napirisha. Chogha Zanbil is today listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.