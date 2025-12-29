Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2025

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Ancient Chogha Zanbil ziggurat reflects Iran’s Elamite legacy

by Daily Sabah with AA Dec 29, 2025 3:09 pm +03 +03:00

A view of the ancient Elamite complex, Chogha Zanbil Ziggurat, which is regarded as one of the most important monuments reflecting the architectural development of the Elamite period, Khuzestan, Iran, Dec. 25, 2025.

AA

The five-tiered ziggurat, dating to the Middle Elamite civilization, was built in the 13th century B.C. by Elamite King Untash-Napirisha. Chogha Zanbil is today listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED