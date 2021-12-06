Artsy and round all around: Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021

Between Dec. 3 and 5 people gathered to the Balekambang Park in Solo City, Indonesia to be in awe of the colorful and delicately made umbrellas. Aside from the umbrellas, there were many events complementing the colorful display.
A model performs with knitting umbrellas during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.
