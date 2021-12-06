Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Artsy and round all around: Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021

by Getty Images Dec 06, 2021 2:09 pm +03 +03:00

Between Dec. 3 and 5 people gathered to the Balekambang Park in Solo City, Indonesia to be in awe of the colorful and delicately made umbrellas. Aside from the umbrellas, there were many events complementing the colorful display.

A model performs with knitting umbrellas during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

House of Athan Jakarta member performs The Mystical of Kaliandra show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase designs by The Most in Serenity show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase designs by The Most in Serenity show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase designs by The Most in Serenity show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Visitors take photos with the umbrellas during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Sanggar Nuwo Budayo of Lampung perform Recaka dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Oktavirasa of Rembang member performs Arcus Lovebird dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Kartika Art Studio Depok perform Tatahar dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model showcases designs by The Most in Serenity show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

House of Athan Jakarta member performs The Mystical of Kaliandra show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Natya Dance Community members of Bandung perform Salaka Sinangling dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Jaga Nusantara dancer of Belantara Budaya Foundation takes photo during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Artists prepare art doll creation umbrella during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models take part in Contemporary Bebby Batik Art Semarang show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Craftsmen take part in umbrella workshop during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Jaga Nusantara dancers of Belantara Budaya Foundation take photos during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An umbrella painter of Ngudi Rahayu Juwiring works during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An artist shows Mesikhat umbrella of Alas tribe southeast Aceh during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Painted umbrellas are displayed during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Painted umbrellas are displayed during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Oktavirasa of Rembang member performs Arcus Lovebird dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Soerya Soemirat Studio performs Nyimas dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An artist performs during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A girl visits a traditional umbrella booth during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Artists perform during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 05, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models take part in an umbrella parade during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An artist paints a big umbrella during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Raja Muda Bengkulu dancers perform during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man paints a traditional paper umbrella during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Sanggar Raja Muda Bengkulu dancer performs Lenggok Betange dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman holds an umbrella during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Kebo Iwa Art dancers of Bali perform during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

DF Conceptual dancers perform Circle of Life during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models perform with knitting umbrella during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Aerial Production Sukoharjo members perform Waras dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A visitor takes photos with traditional umbrellas during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Sanggar Goligo of Kampar Riau perform Rentak Dara Payung Sehati dance during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 03, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Jaga Nusantara dancers of Belantara Budaya Foundation take photos during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models showcase designs by Akeyla Naraya in Beauty Nature show during the Indonesia Umbrella Festival 2021 at Balekambang Park, Dec. 04, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.